The Toronto Blue Jays crushed the Seattle Mariners 13–4 at T-Mobile Park in Game 3 of the ALCS, handing Seattle a stunning loss that cut their series lead to 2–1. In a game filled with tension and high stakes, what was supposed to be a chance for the Mariners to inch closer to the World Series instead turned into a record-breaking nightmare. The Mariners made MLB history for all the wrong reasons. This Blue Jays-Mariners clash didn’t just shift momentum, it became one of the most painful nights in the team’s postseason history.

Statistically, the numbers were staggering. Seattle became the first team ever to allow 18 or more hits and surrender 13 or more runs in a single game. They also gave up nine extra-base hits and five home runs. The Mariners allowed a homer in four straight innings and threw three wild pitches. No team in MLB history had ever combined all those numbers in one contest, regular season or postseason.

The Mariners are the first team in MLB history to: allow 18+ hits

allow 13+ runs

allow 9+ XBH

allow 5+ HR

allow a HR in 4+ consecutive innings

throw 3+ wild pitches …all in the same game, regular season or postseason. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 16, 2025

From the opening frames, things unraveled fast. Mariners starter George Kirby entered the night with confidence and control but lost command almost immediately. He gave up three home runs before being pulled from the mound. The bullpen offered no relief, as Toronto’s hitters stayed locked in and relentless. After the seventh inning, T-Mobile Park had fallen silent, except for the cheers of a few Blue Jays fans who watched the meltdown unfold in disbelief.

Afterward, acting manager Dan Wilson didn’t shy away from the reality of the loss. “This is a team that’s going to hurt you if you make mistakes on the plate,” he said. Toronto’s lineup stayed relentless all night. From wild pitches to hanging sliders, nothing went Seattle’s way. The Blue Jays capitalized on every misfire. They piled up hit after hit and flipped the tone of the series in a single night.

Now, with the Mariners still ahead of the Blue Jays in the ALCS, Game 4 takes on extra weight. It’s a test of resilience and poise. Seattle has a chance to erase the sting of their worst postseason loss since 2001. The only question left, can the Mariners respond when the lights shine brightest at T-Mobile Park?