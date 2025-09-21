The Seattle Mariners took a 6-0 lead into the seventh inning against the Houston Astros Saturday. The six-run lead was highlighted by Cal Raleigh’s 57th home run of the season, as he surpassed Ken Griffey Jr. for the franchise record. But Houston battled back in Game 2 of the pivotal three-game series that could determine the winner of the AL West.

Jeremy Pena’s seventh-inning grand slam brought the Astros within striking distance. And, with Mariners closer Andres Munoz on the mound in the bottom of the ninth, Houston threatened to even the series. With one out and runners at first and second, Carlos Correa stepped in, representing the winning run.

Correa lined an 85 mph slider toward the gap in shallow right center field. Julio Rodriquez gave chase but it appeared the ball was destined to drop in right in front of the All-Star center fielder. Then suddenly, Victor Robles flashed into the camera frame and fully extended to make a sensational diving catch.

Victor Robles with an INSANE game-ending play! pic.twitter.com/L3rpika8ha — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 21, 2025

The Astros runners took off on contact, believing Correa had just tied the score. But Robles popped up, tossed the ball back to the infield and doubled up Jake Meyers at second to end the game.

Victor Robles’ highlight-reel catch saves Mariners

Meyers was just crossing home plate when he looked back at the base he had abandoned in disbelief. The Mariners pulled off an incredible game-ending double play. And Robles’ heroic effort prevented the Astros from tying the game in the bottom of the ninth.

Munoz earned his 37th save of the season – second-most in the American League. And George Kirby picked up his 10th win of the year.

Kirby was once again remarkable as he rounds into form after a shaky fourth season. Kirby followed his historic 14 strikeout/ zero walk outing against the Los Angeles Angels with another gem. He scattered five hits across six scoreless innings while allowing no walks and striking out seven.

Six different Mariners accounted for the team’s six RBI. But Raleigh’s was the most memorable. His franchise record 57th home run leads the majors. And Big Dumper is tops in the AL with 119 RBI. Teammate Eugenio Suarez is second in the league with 113 runs batted in.

But Robles played the hero for Seattle on Saturday. After dislocating his shoulder on another spectacular catch in April, Robles was sidelined for 120 games. But he appears fully healthy. And his effort against the Astros gave the Mariners a two-game lead in the AL West.