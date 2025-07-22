The Major League Baseball trade deadline looms over the entire league. By July 31, teams across MLB could look vastly different as contenders look to lock in their final pieces. One of the names that has taken over conversations is Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. The slugger has garnered a lot of interest, including from Jerry Dipoto and the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners have had a good season so far. Cal Raleigh has etched his name in Seattle's history books with his dominant campaign. Combined with a great effort from their starting rotation, Dipoto's team is in the thick of the American League wild card race. However, the team still faces a five-game gap between them and the Houston Astros at the top of the AL West.

The Mariners have one of the more balanced rosters in the league. However, that does not mean that they cannot upgrade pieces at the trade deadline. Their entire infield could use some attention, specifically third base. Ben Williamson is playing fine enough for his rookie season in the major leagues, but lacks power. In a tight playoff series, that could come back to haunt Dipoto.

While the buyout market features names like DJ LeMahieu, the trade deadline could be Seattle's last chance to boost the roster. Luckily for Dipoto, there are plenty of teams that are likely to sell their veterans. However, the Mariners are not the only fringe-contenders hoping to bring in an impactful player. They will have to put forward attractive packages in order to make deals.

One of Seattle's biggest strengths this season has been their depth. Here is a trade package the Mariners could offer the Diamondbacks for Suarez at the trade deadline.

Mariners receive: 3B Eugenio Suarez

Diamondbacks receive: 3B Ben Williamson, 3B Miles Mastrobuoni

Why should the Mariners trade for Suarez?

While the Mariners' lineup is anchored by sluggers like Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, their offense has not clicked in fully. Seattle is in the top ten of MLB in home runs, RBIs, and runs scored. However, they are a step or two behind the best groups in the league. Eventually, Dipoto's team has to play at least one of them and could be sent home because they cannot keep up.

Suarez does not solve all of their issues, but his bat gives them another lethal weapon. The Diamondbacks' All-Star is a threat to hit multiple home runs in a single game, breaking them wide open. While Seattle's bullpen is capable of winning close games, offensive outbursts relieves them of a lot of pressure. Instead of having to close games every night, they can rest up for the fall.

Defensively, the gap between Williamson and Suarez is a big one. However, Seattle has already committed to being an offensive juggernaut this season. If you are Dipoto, why not go all in on one of the best hitters on the market? Despite Arizona's struggles in 2025, Suarez is tied with Aaron Judge for the second place in home runs before Wednesday's games. He trails Raleigh by two.

The veteran third baseman also has 86 RBIs this season, which puts him near the top of MLB. The trade deadline has seen All-Stars move before, but Suarez is a different case. His expiring deal makes him an attractive rental option for contenders. They don't have to commit anything to the upcoming free agent unless they want to re-sign him, giving the team financial flexibility.

Why should the Diamondbacks trade for Williamson?

The Diamondbacks made it to the World Series in 2023. Since then, Arizona has not been able to get back to the mountaintop. At this point, the front office needs to consider rebuilding around Corbin Carroll while they still can. The Diamondbacks have young players already in place, like Alek Thomas and Bradon Pfaadt. However, they could use another injection of youth.

Williamson's numbers don't jump off the page. However, this is likely the worst season that the rookie is going to have for a while. At .259/.293/.319, the 24-year-old has a great foundation to build on. If he can learn to increase his power over the next few seasons, he could become a capable replacement for Suarez. The best part? His price tag is millions of dollars less.

Even though Suarez is 34-years-old, he has already earned a hefty payday in free agency this winter. Because of his performance, the Diamondbacks' best outcome is to flip him at the trade deadline and reap the rewards without having to open their wallets. Not giving Suarez a long-term deal gives Arizona a better chance at keeping Zac Gallen despite fielding calls for him, too.

Williamson walks in as a capable replacement at third base. However, Mastrobuoni can also take on the responsibility in the hot corner. This trade gives the Diamondbacks a chance to explore different paths when it comes to retooling their roster. If nothing else, trading their veterans gives Arizona's front office a much-needed reset.