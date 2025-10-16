The stars were out for the Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. The Seattle Mariners returned home with a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays, looking to do more damage on Wednesday night. Former Mariners legends have shown their support for the team, including new Hall of Famer Icihiro Suzuki. Even Randy Johnson made an appearance before Game 3.

The former Cy Young Award winner is one of the best pitchers that Major League Baseball has ever seen. Johnson is beloved in Seattle and fans went wild when he stepped onto the mound to throw the first pitch before Game 3 of the ALCS.

Hall of Famer Randy Johnson throws out the first pitch ahead of ALCS Game 3 in Seattle 🙌 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/jJOCh6H8bV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Johnson was the face of some great teams during his time in Seattle. However, he was unable to guide his squads to the mountaintop. The Mariners are fighting for a chance at the franchise's first World Series title this season. An early home run from Julio Rodriguez got Seattle rocking. However, Toronto quickly answered with a two-run shot from Andres Gimenez.

Johnson's support means the world to a Mariners team that has embraced advice from former stars. Suzuki has been talking with Seattle's players all year, helping them get in the right head space before big playoff games. Now, both Hall of Famers get to watch as the Mariners try to go up 3-0 in the ALCS, all but punching their ticket to the World Series.

Having two stars return to the team is a prime example of the impact the 2025 Mariners have had on the franchise. Fans and former players believe the team has a real shot to bring home Seattle's first World Series title. There is still a lot of work to be done. However, this team has the support of the community and legends that paved the way.

Johnson and Suzuki hope that the Mariners can keep their hot streak going. If they do, a championship is a very real possibility.