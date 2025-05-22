The Tampa Bay Rays have had plenty of great players come through their organization. However, nobody personified the Rays better than Evan Longoria did. The third baseman spent the first decade of his Major League Baseball career with Tampa Bay, earning three All-Star appearances along the way. Longoria signed a one-year deal so he can retire a Ray, but his legacy will not end there.

Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement that Longoria will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2026, according to MLB.com's Adam Berry.

“Evan Longoria embodies what it means to be a Tampa Bay Ray. From the moment he stepped on the field, he brought excellence, leadership and a competitive spirit that shaped the identity of this franchise,” Sternberg said. “He, more than anyone, helped transform the Devil Rays into the Rays, and we are honored to welcome him home as he retires in the uniform where it all began.”

Longoria will join Rays legend Wade Boggs in the Hall of Fame in a ceremony at Tropicana Field next season. However, the rumors about a Rays' move away from Tampa Bay could end up with his name going up elsewhere. Sternberg's former third baseman delivered many jaw-dropping moments throughout his career. Most fans believe he deserves his spot in the team's Hall of Fame.

Whether or not Longoria makes the Baseball Hall of Fame is an interesting question. His career was long and successful, but he only made it to the World Series twice, in 2008 and 2023. He doesn't have a championship to his name, but his career is full of great moments.

Tropicana Field will be a special atmosphere next season when Longoria's name goes up next to Boggs'. Sternberg is excited to add another name to the team's Hall of Fame. The Rays wouldn't be where they are if it weren't for Longoria. His former team is paying him back for everything he's given them.