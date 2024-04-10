Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe missed his third straight game on Tuesday. Kevin Cash has now revealed why, dealing a disappointing injury update.

Lowe injured his right oblique while warming up to pinch hit, Cash confirmed. The infielder is undergoing an MRI, but Tampa Bay's manager didn't seem too optimistic about an immediate return, via independent journalist Kyle Glaser.

“I think it's fair to assume he's gonna miss some time,” Cash said.

Lowe had previously injured his left oblique earlier in the season. Now dealing with a similar fate, Tampa Bay must patiently wait until his test results come back to get a firm understand on how much time Lowe will miss.

Through the first eight games of the 2024 season, Lowe is hitting .185 with a home run and four RBI. He holds a brutal 7/2 K/BB ratio. But perhaps it's just a slow start for the infielder. The former All-Star has hit .244 with 106 home runs, 309 RBI and 25 stolen bases over his seven-year tenure with the team.

For now, the Rays are focused on ensuring Lowe battles back from his oblique injury and ensuring a healthy path back into the lineup. Once he is up to speed – barring his oblique injury being season-ending – Tampa Bay will look for Lowe to find his stroke and be a major contributor offensively.

Where Rays turn without Lowe

Regardless of when he returns, the fact that Lowe will, “miss some time,” means that Tampa Bay must have backup options readily available. With Lowe out of the lineup on Tuesday, Curtis Mead took his place.

Mead has made his way into eight games early in the season. He is hitting .292 with no extra base hits. The infielder got his first taste of major league action in 2023, appearing in 24 games. He hit .253 with a home run and five RBI.

While his numbers don't jump off the page, Mead was Tampa Bay's No. 2 overall prospect in 2023, via MLB Pipeline. He tore the cover off the ball over his 291 minor league appearance, batting .302 with 41 home runs, 187 RBI and 26 stolen bases. Only 23-years-old, the Rays seem inclined to give Mead an opportunity to prove himself, especially if Lowe is forced out of the lineup.

Tampa Bay also has veteran Amed Rosario, who can plat a litany of position on their roster. Already in 2024 he has appeared at right field, shortstop and second base. He's hitting .250 with three RBI and a stolen base thus far in 2024. The Rays will continue to use him in a multitude of ways and could give him more time at second if required.

Ultimately, Tampa is hoping that Brandon Lowe won't be forced to miss too much time. However, already his second oblique of the 2024 campaign, the Rays will be cautious. The team will continue their series against as the Angels as they await to see the results of Lowe's MRI.