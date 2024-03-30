The Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly in agreement on a minor-league contract with first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith in MLB free agency, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Smith, who previously played for the New York Mets and Washington Nationals, most recently opted out of his deal with the Chicago Cubs.
Smith, 28, was once a highly-regarded prospect. He was selected by the Mets in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He endured some ups and downs in New York's farm system, but the team still believed in his potential.
In 2017, Smith got the call to the big leagues.
Dominic Smith's Mets career
Smith struggled mightily across 49 games played in 2017. Still, the Mets obviously were not going to give up on him. After all, he was still a young player who many people around the MLB world expected to become a star.
2018 was another underwhelming campaign, although Smith only appeared in 56 MLB games. In 2019 and 2020, though, Smith took a step forward. The Rays are surely hoping they can receive similar production to Smith's two-year stretch during the '19 and '20 seasons.
Despite appearing in only 89 games in 2019, Smith slashed .282/.355/.525/.881. He added 11 home runs. 2020 saw Smith play 50 games, which was a respectable amount during the shortened 60-game campaign.
Smith finished 13th in National League MVP voting after slashing .316/.377/.616/.993 and hitting 10 home runs to go along with 21 doubles. The Mets felt that Smith was finally breaking out and he was becoming part of their long-term future.
He took a step in the wrong direction in 2021, however. On the bright side, Smith played in a career-high 145 games. He slashed a forgettable .244/.304/.363/.667, though.
Smith's 2021 season forced the Mets into a difficult position. They had to face the harsh reality that perhaps it was time to move on from Smith. New York ultimately gave him another opportunity in 2022 but injuries limited him to 58 games and he hit under .200 with a lackluster .560 OPS.
Smith gets chances with Nationals, Cubs, Rays
Smith agreed to a contract with the Nationals for the 2023 season. He actually performed fairly well for Washington, although he certainly wasn't earning MVP consideration by any means. Smith ended up slashing .254/.326/.366/.692. He also set a new career-high in home runs (12) and games played (153).
Nevertheless, the Nationals, who are rebuilding and turning to younger players/prospects, decided to move on from Smith this past offseason.
That led to Smith landing a minor-league contract with the Cubs. He opted out near the end of spring training. The decision to opt out left Smith's MLB future uncertain. Tampa Bay decided to bring him in on Saturday, however.
The Rays have been able to help revitalize some players careers. Yandy Diaz was a decent player with potential before getting traded to Tampa Bay, and now he's an All-Star who won the American League batting title in 2023.
Perhaps the Rays can help Smith unlock his potential. He still has what it takes to become a reliable big league player. There is not much pressure in Tampa Bay either, so that could help Smith after spending years in New York, which offers a large media market.
Rays' 2024 outlook
The Rays are in an interesting spot. They traded former ace Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason. Meanwhile, Shane McClanahan, who would have been their 2024 ace, is recovering from Tommy John surgery.
With that being said, Tampa Bay still has talented players on the roster. Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz will play a pivotal role in the lineup. Zach Eflin and Aaron Civale are veteran pitchers who are both capable of helping a pitching rotation stay afloat.
Ryan Pepiot, who was acquired in the Glasnow deal, has high upside as well.
The Rays bullpen always seems to produce talented arms. Although they often fly under the radar, Tampa Bay's relief core tends to take care of business. Peter Fairbanks, Jason Adam, and Phil Maton are just a few of the Rays relievers who will make significant impacts in 2024.
So the Rays have potential. But where will Dominic Smith fit on the roster if he receives the call to the big leagues?
If Tampa Bay suffers any injuries, perhaps Smith will receive the promotion. They currently feature enough outfield and first base depth, but having a veteran like Smith available is not a bad idea. It would not be surprising to see him receive a few at-bats at the very least with the Rays during the 2024 season.