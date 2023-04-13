Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays made major MLB history with their 13th straight win to start the season. The only thing more epic than the Rays’ record was how Lowe reacted.

With their 13-0 start, the Rays have tied the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers for most win to open a season in the Modern Era. Lowe has loved Tampa Bay’s winning ways and doesn’t want their momentum to end any time soon, via Jordan Moore of The Athletic.

“It provides some motivation for the next,” Lowe said. “No one likes to tie.”

The Rays tied the record in dramatic fashion against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Tampa Bay trailed Boston 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Rays would go on a seven run outburst in that fifth inning and eventually powered their way to a 9-3 victory. A seventh inning Lowe home run put the stamp on the win.

Tampa has been impressive in all facets of the game during their record-tying streak. The Rays lead the MLB in home runs (32), runs scored (101) and OPS (.940). Tampa also leads the MLB in ERA (2.23) and opponent’s batting average (.189). Their 122 strikeouts rank fourth.

Brandon Lowe has had a front seat to history throughout the Rays’ run. But now that they’re here, Lowe wants Tampa Bay to keep going. They’ll have an opportunity to break the record against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. Lowe is looking to break the tie and have the Rays write their names down in pen for the best start in MLB history.