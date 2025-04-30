The Tampa Bay Rays are playing at Steinbrenner Field while their normal home, Tropicana Field, is repaired. The team is also working on plans for a new stadium for the Rays to play in. However, it is enemy ground, especially against the New York Yankees. Rays closer Pete Fairbanks and the team made sure that Aaron Boone and the Yankees didn't gain any inside information.

Kevin Cash is leading his team through an unprecedented season, and they are doing well despite injuries to key Rays batters. They are playing above expectations even after losing their first season series against their American East rivals. Fairbanks answered a question on Foul Territory about whether or not the team checked their clubhouse for hidden cameras or microphones.

The 31-year-old assured Ken Rosenthal that the Yankees won't be hearing any of their information.

“We did a full sweep, kinda like ‘Man from U.N.C.L.E.'-style,” said Fairbanks about how the Rays checked their facilities. “Anything that we found, we'll just take up on our plane when we head up to New York on Friday.”

The Yankees might not have had a bug at Steinbrenner Field when they visited the Rays, but New York got to Fairbanks anyway. He faced them in the third game of their season series on April 19th in what is so far his worst outing of the year. He recorded just two outs, and New York scored two runs on three hits. Ironically, the Rays won the game in extra innings.

Cash hopes that his closer can put that outing behind him when they play the Yankees over the weekend. He hasn't given up a run since and still has a tight hold on the closer role in Tampa Bay. Fairbanks' play at the end of games will go a long way in determining the success of the Rays' season. If he can continue to rack up saves, Tampa Bay can contend in the AL East.