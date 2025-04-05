The Texas Rangers may be getting a major boost to their lineup soon, as manager Bruce Bochy shared a positive update on third baseman Josh Jung's recovery from injury.

“Josh Jung is doing very well,” Bochy said, via Abby Jones on X. “If all goes well, we’ll DH him Saturday in Frisco. He could be ready to play in Chicago.”

Jung, who landed on the 10-day injured list after experiencing neck spasms following Texas’ second game of the season on March 28, is trending in the right direction. The team now expects him to appear in a pair of rehab games for Double-A Frisco over the weekend, serving as the designated hitter Saturday and taking the field at third base on Sunday.

Rangers make flurry of roster moves as injuries continue

If everything goes according to plan, the Rangers could activate Jung from the IL as early as Tuesday. Texas begins a road series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field.

Jung’s return would mark a significant addition to a Rangers team that’s off to a solid start in 2025, as his bat and defense were sorely missed after his brief stint to open the year. The 26-year-old, coming off a strong rookie campaign in 2023, was expected to be a key piece of the lineup again this season.

Meanwhile, the Rangers made another roster move on the pitching side, placing right-hander Jack Leiter on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his middle finger. The transaction was made retroactive to Thursday. To fill the vacant roster spot, Texas recalled veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin from Double-A Frisco.

Corbin, who signed with the Rangers in the offseason, provides a depth option while Leiter recovers. The injury bug has tested the Rangers early this season, but with Jung nearing a return and Corbin providing reinforcements, the reigning World Series champions are hoping to stay on track heading into a tough stretch of their schedule.