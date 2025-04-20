The Texas Rangers evened out their ongoing three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, thanks in large part to one swing of a bat by Adolis Garcia. The star Texas outfielder sent one deep for a walk-off two-run home run in a 4-3 Rangers victory over the reigning World Series champions Saturday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Shortly after playing the hero role in the contest, Garcia provided his thoughts on his game-winning at-bat.

“I was looking for a good pitch to hit,” the two-time All-Star shared during an interview with Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal. “He knows me very well. I kind of knew what he was going to try to do,” added Garcia, who hit the home run off of Kirby Yates, a former Rangers pitcher.

In that at-bat, Garcia took a ball on Yates' first pitch, which was a 93 MPH four-seam fastball. Garcia swung on air in Yates' second pitch, an 85 MPH splitter. Yates then went back with with four-seamer for his third pitch with the same velocity as the first one he threw in that matchup. Garcia seemingly had a perfect read on Yates, as he crushed that pitch for a 394-foot home run that also drove third baseman Josh Smith to home plate, which was also his fourth in the 2025 MLB regular season.

That homer was Garcia's first hit of that contest, as he finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a strikeout. On the season, he is batting .229/.304/.471 with nine RBIs and five walks, so the hope for the Rangers is that his big homer versus the Dodgers would be the start of a turnaround for the veteran.

The Rangers, who suffered a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles in the series opener on Friday, will look to make it two in a row against the Dodgers, as they give the ball on Sunday to Tyler Mahle, who is 3-0 with a 0.92 ERA thus far this season. Meanwhile, the Dodgers will have Tyler Glasnow, who is 1-0 with a 4.85 ERA, on the mound in the finale of this interleague series.

With its latest win, Texas improved its American League West division-leading record to 13-8.