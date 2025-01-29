The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to add in free agency as Spring Training approaches. On Tuesday, they signed reliever Kirby Yates, joining Tanner Scott as big-name Dodgers bullpen adds. If that sounds like old news, that is because it kind of is. He reportedly agreed to a four-year deal last week but the final contract is a one-year deal, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“Right-handed reliever Kirby Yates and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year, $13 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported. “Can get up to $14M with 55 games. Deal is done. The Dodgers’ bullpen gets even stronger. First on Yates’ physical being passed was [MLB.com's Mark] Feinsand.

Yates is 37 and has spent ten years as one of the best relievers in baseball. He had a career year last year, posting a 1.17 ERA in 61 appearances for the Texas Rangers. Even though they did not make the playoffs, they had a great closer who helped them stay afloat into the summer.

The Dodgers will likely use Scott as their closer after his historic season between the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins. While Yates will not close, he will be useful late in important games. And Los Angeles will play in a lot of important games this season considering their massive offseason and World Series aspirations.

The final hurdle for the Dodgers and Yates was his physical. While there was no reporting on the issue, it took a week to sort out. It cost Yates three years of job security but he could cash in next year if has a great year.

There are not many free agents left for the Dodgers to sign this offseason. If they sign anyone else, MLB fans will lose their mind after a historic offseason.