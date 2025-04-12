The Texas Rangers view Joc Pederson as their secret weapon. The team is intent on turning around its offense after last season’s massively disappointing followup to the Rangers’ World Series victory in 2023.

Unfortunately, Pederson has gotten off to a miserable start with his new team. Through 11 games entering Friday night’s matchup against the Seattle Mariners, Pederson is slashing an ugly .094/.216/.125. The Rangers are still waiting on his first home run and first RBI of the season.

“I’ve not had a lot of quality at-bats… I wish I could say I felt good and I’m not getting results, but I feel pretty crappy there,” Pederson admitted, via Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.

“When that comes at the start of the season, I think it gets overemphasized. And exaggerated. And as players, I think we also feel the stress and pressures of that, so it doesn’t make it any more easier and fun and you try to do more. So you’ve just got to get back to winning one pitch at a time and let the results come when they come,” Pederson explained.

The Rangers need new DH Joc Pederson to return to form

The Rangers got a league-worst .584 OPS from the designated hitter spot in 2024. It was part of what went wrong for the team last season. Unfortunately, the player they’re counting on to turn that around has actually been even worse. Pederson has produced a .341 OPS through 11 games this season.

“I’m trying to work with the coaches to get some freedom back in the box. I just feel a little restricted, like I can’t get my good swing off and there is something blocking me. So I’m working on freeing that up,” Pederson said, per The Dallas Morning News.

The Rangers signed Pederson to a two-year, $37 million contract this offseason. The two-time All-Star debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014 and spent the first seven years of his career with the team. After leaving the Dodgers for the Chicago Cubs in 2021, Pederson has bounced around the league on short term deals.

He spent last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson slashed .275/.393/.515 with Arizona, racking up 2.9 bWAR and a 150 OPS+ as the team’s DH. The Rangers are the sixth organization he’s suited up for in his 12-year career.

Texas hopes Pederson can turn things around quickly as the club attempts to bounce back from last year’s letdown. Despite the new DH’s struggles, the Rangers are in first place in the AL West with a 9-4 record entering Friday.