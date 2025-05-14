Bruce Bochy received good news back on May 3 when star shortstop Corey Seager was reinstated from the injured list. Seager dealt with a right hamstring strain that held him out of nine games. He came back but did not last but 10 days before finding his way back onto the IL, right next to Kevin Pillar and Kyle Higashioka.

Seager and Higashioka are on the 10-day IL with different strains, according to the team's social media page. For the next week and a half, the Rangers will be without two key pieces. The injuries come at a crucial time for Texas. They are hovering around .500 and are riding a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

If Seager is out for only 10 days, the damage would be minimal for the Rangers. However, they would be without him for series against the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees. Just as the team was finding some consistency, Seager's absence is a tough blow to a struggling team.

Even by his lofty standards, Seager is off to a great start in 2025. The 31-year-old shortstop is on pace to match or even surpass his home run total from last season. He's hitting well for contact as well, batting close to .300 for the third year in a row.

Not having Seager or Higashioka is a big loss for Bochy's squad. The AL West is more competitive than it has been in the past, with the Athletics entering the race as everyone tries to track down the Seattle Mariners. Only two game separate the Rangers from Seattle at the top of the division, as of May 13.

The shortstop depth behind Seager is shaky to say the best. Josh Smith is the backup at almost every infield position, but he is dealing with back soreness. He is resting on Tuesday, but the Rangers will need him to step up once again in Seager's absence.