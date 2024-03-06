Corey Seager could return in time for Opening Day. The Texas Rangers superstar is currently recovering from sports hernia surgery. He underwent the surgery in late January, which left his timetable rather uncertain. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy provided an important injury update Tuesday, however.

“I'm hopeful,” Bochy said, via MLB.com. “To be honest, I don't know for sure. … He caught the flu — that probably slowed things down just a hair. But we'll see where we're at by the end of this week.

“Now, I'll say this of Corey. We saw this last year when he was out for five weeks and we're thinking, ‘OK, rehab a game or two.' He took some live BP and he was in the lineup the next day. So you never know with him.”

Seager is one of baseball's best players and the Rangers are hopeful he can return soon. In the end, making sure he's completely healthy before returning will obviously be important. Nevertheless, there is still clearly a chance of Seager returning in time for Opening Day.

Rangers: Corey Seager's Opening Day chances

The shortstop previously provided an update on the injury. He echoed a similar sentiment to Bochy, stating that he is hoping to be ready for Opening Day. Yet, he was not able to officially confirm his status.

The Rangers will continue to provide updates on Seager as spring training continues. Ideally, Texas would like to have Seager play at least a few spring training games. They would serve as rehab games in a sense, as Seager prepares to return.

The injury bug has unfortunately hit this Texas ball club hard already in 2024. Pitchers such as Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are expected to miss the first few months as they recover from injuries. Meanwhile, infielder Josh Jung is also battling an injury of his own.

The Rangers are hoping to get fully healthy as soon as possible.