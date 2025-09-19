The Texas Rangers are one of five teams in contention for the three American League Wild Card spots. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has found some new energy while helping his team get back into the hunt. While injuries took some wind out of Texas' sails, Jacob deGrom leads a talented starting rotation. If Adolis Garcia can spearhead the offense, anything is possible.

While the Rangers' story is an entertaining one, it could be just a matter of time before things took a turn. Texas has seen a lot go wrong throughout the season. When Bochy lost Nathan Eovaldi to a season-ending injury, it looked like his team's season was lost. While the squad's toughness is impressive, being at less than full strength heading into the playoffs is a death sentence.

The Rangers made some big moves at the trade deadline. Texas wanted to go all in for what might be Bochy's last season as a Major League Baseball manager. The front office brought in some talented players who have had a big impact for the Rangers in the second half of the season. Despite their contributions, though, the same holes remain on Texas' roster.

Bochy has seen almost everything during his managerial career. In a playoff series, there are very few of his peers who can outsmart him. However, the fact that most of Texas' opponents will have deeper rosters could put the Rangers in a hole they cannot get out of. The real question is how many players Bochy will have to do without heading into a Wild Card series.

There is no guarantee that Texas will even make it into the playoffs. If they do, the odds are stacked against them immediately. Here is the worst case scenario for the Rangers this fall.

Jacob deGrom's injury history ends his playoff run early

The fact that deGrom made it through the regular season without any major health scares is a miracle. The former Cy Young winner is one of the best pitchers in MLB when healthy. However, his long career is riddled with injuries and long absences. Despite that problem, deGrom is one start away from ending his season ready to pitch in Game 1 of a playoff series.

deGrom made it the All-Star Game for the first time since 2021. With Eovaldi out for the rest of the season, Bochy needs his ace to be the best pitcher in the playoffs to give his team a chance. Unfortunately for him, betting on deGrom's health is a big risk. All it takes is one pitch for the All-Star to see his postseason come to an end. If he is on the injured list at any point, it is game over.

Article Continues Below

Merill Kelly was Texas' biggest addition at the trade deadline. As an individual, he has done well on the mound. However, his role in Bochy's rotation got much larger when Eovaldi left the team. If deGrom goes down as well, he is ill-equipped to be an ace for a playoff team. Just one injury can do fatal damage to Bochy's team simply because he does not have the resources to recover.

Adolis Garcia's slump cripples the Rangers' postseason offense

Garcia has had a tough time at the plate since the beginning of September. The former All-Star has a batting average of just .059 for the month heading into a weekend series against the Miami Marlins. For a team still waiting on the returns of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, the Rangers need Garcia to snap out of it and return to his former glory before the playoffs start.

Unfortunately for Bochy, Garcia has not played exceptionally well for any stretch this season. There is some concern that the outfielder's productive seasons are all behind him. If that is the case, Texas has a dead spot in its lineup that opposing pitchers will attack ruthlessly in a playoff series. However, Garcia's potential is too enticing to justify using him as a situational hitter.

In a perfect world, the Rangers will get both Semien and Seager back from injury before the end of the regular season. However, that has not been Texas' luck throughout 2025. At this point, Bochy needs to prepare as if he will not have either one in the playoffs. Unfortunately for him, Texas lacks the depth to make up for their absence without the offense taking a step backwards.

The Rangers have a lot going for them as the season comes to a close. However, so much could go wrong that they are a long shot to make any real noise in the postseason, if they make it there at all.