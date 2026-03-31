To say the least, Jaden Ivey's mind is playing tricks on him. The Chicago Bulls waived him after he made anti-LGBTQ+ comments on his Instagram page. Afterward, Ivey is still going on problematic tirades on social media.

Among those additional rants are taking shots at Stephen Curry and allegedly digging into reporters' personal lives.

Despite all this, Ivey will still receive his full $10 million contract, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. The reason is that it is guaranteed money under his rookie-scale contract. Additionally, the NBA requires guaranteed salaries to be paid in full even after a player is waived.

In February, Ivey was traded to the Bulls from the Detroit Pistons before the NBA Trade Deadline. Along the way, Ivey played only four games in Chicago before his season ended due to a knee injury that required surgery.

At the beginning of the year, Ivey was out after overcoming a prior knee injury.

In total, he averaged 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in Chicago. Before that, Ivey played in 33 games with the Pistons, averaging 8.2 points per game.

In the meantime, Ivey's social media episodes have evoked conversations about mental health. His future remains very uncertain, and there are growing calls for him to get help.

In 2022, Ivey was selected by the Pistons as the 5th overall pick in the NBA Draft coming out of Purdue. The following year, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Plus, he took part in the Rising Stars challenge during the NBA All-Star Weekend.