The NFL is on its way to investing in even more flag football ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The NFL is partnering with TMRW Sports to create a pro flag football league. The news was first released at the NFL's annual meetings. TMRW is the same company that puts on the TGL in golf and was co-founded by Tiger Woods in the sports landscape. One big investor in the venture is Larry Fitzgerald.

The NFL seems to be ramping up for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, as it has announced a new venture in flag football. They are partnering with Tiger Woods' company, TMRW Sports, for the venture, and one of the primary investors is Larry Fitzgerald. All 32 teams will back the league, and there will be both men's and women's teams.

“It's been a long time coming,” Fitzgerald said Monday. “And I think just with the growth of the game, as you see it expanded internationally, obviously with the Olympic announcement of flag football coming, we thought it would be a great opportunity to really expand it.”

It is worth noting that the NFL did allow players to compete in the Olympics in 2028, which signals the league's significant investment in the game across the board.

Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's executive vice president, club business, international and league events, said flag football has become “fundamental” for the NFL's international and league strategy. Last December, all 32 teams voted to “support the development of a professional flag football league” through 32 Equity, the league's investment arm.

The investors in the league are a who's who of former NFL stars, including Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Steve Young, Fitzgerald, Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Justin Tuck, Ryan Nece, and Dhani Jones. There are also three current players involved with Arik Armstead, Bobby Wagner, and Russell Wilson. Then there are notable women involved, too, including Billie Jean King, Ilana Kloss, Alex Morgan, and Serena Williams, all of whom have invested.

Fitzgerald said the league's development is still in its “infancy.” It's still trying to figure out what it wants to be: a five-player or a seven-player? Will teams be spread out around the country, or will the league be centrally located? It's still in its early stages, but that's really exciting to be able to know you're at the beginning stages of it.”