The Texas Rangers have emerged as a true postseason contender in the American League. A few weeks ago, it seemed as if the Rangers were potentially out of the playoff conversation. However, not only is Texas now a legitimate threat in the AL Wild Card race, but the ball club has a chance of winning the AL West. As of this story's writing, the Rangers are 3.5 games back in the division and 1.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

The Rangers still have work to do in order to clinch a postseason position. However, the fact that Texas is now even a legitimate contender has surprised many around the MLB world — including Rangers infielder Josh Smith.

“Yeah, I mean, I'm kind of right there with the public. If you would have told me two weeks ago we'd be a game out, I would have been like, ‘I don't know, you're kind of over-thinking it there,'” Smith admitted during an appearance on Foul Territory. “We've just kind of gotten hot at the right time. We're playing with so many guys down, (Corey) Seager, (Marcus) Semien, Evo (Nathan Eovaldi), all those guys.

Article Continues Below

“I don't know, I just feel like we're playing with nothing to lose, really, is what it feels like… We're obviously in a Wild Card race, but in my opinion we're kind of in the division, too. We don't have a ton of time, but I think we've put ourselves in a pretty good spot.”

The Rangers will need to finish the season strong in order to clinch a playoff spot. Texas would obviously love to earn a division victory, but the ball club would settle for a Wild Card position.

Josh Smith and the Rangers will attempt to continue playing well on Tuesday night against a talented Milwaukee Brewers team.