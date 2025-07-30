The Texas Rangers are an interesting team to watch at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. They were initially sellers, especially with Adolis Garcia. However, an 8-2 stretch has experts recalibrating. Now, one MLB insider wants Chris Young and the Rangers to make the most of what might be Bruce Bochy's final season at this year's MLB trade deadline.

Texas is less than five games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. Rangers head of baseball operations Chris Young wants to be aggressive, according to MLB insider Joel Sherman.

“One of the things I kept hearing, even before the Rangers went on the six-game winning streak that ended yesterday was as they were floating around .500, that Chris Young, their head of baseball operations, wants to go for it, to honor Bochy if this is his last year,” Sherman said.

"If this is the swan song, they want to make it as good as possible."@Joelsherman1 reports that there is potentially a stronger desire from the Rangers to buy at the Deadline in case it's Bruce Bochy's last year as a manager. pic.twitter.com/RJaXeNH72o — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 30, 2025

Whether it was Garcia or other key pieces of their roster, the Rangers are no longer sellers. However, the MLB trade deadline will go a long way in determining their chances this season. Meanwhile, Bochy, who is 70 years old, is in the last year of his current contract. Because of his health problems and age, there is speculation that this could be Bochy's final season as a manager.

If that is the case, both Young and Sherman want Texas to make the most of it.

“They're looking for an outfielder, a bat,” Sherman said about the Rangers' plans. “It would be preferable if that bat was right handed, and they're looking for some late inning relief, and I think they're going to try and get it. We're talking about a four-time champion manager, including the only one in the history of the Rangers, a guy who's heading to Cooperstown. If this is the swan song, they want to make it as good as possible.”

Texas still has a couple of days to make deals before the MLB trade deadline. Regardless of what they do, Young and the organization feel like they owe it to Bochy to try their best.