The Texas Rangers have parted ways with offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker after a sluggish start to the 2025 season left the 2023 World champions reeling near the bottom of the American League in nearly every offensive category. The decision was announced Sunday night, just hours after the Rangers put up one of their best offensive performances of the year in an 8-1 win over the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners. Despite the win, Texas (17-18) still ranks near the bottom of MLB in runs scored and offensive production, prompting leadership to make a major shake-up.

“After lengthy discussions and deliberations, we feel now is the appropriate time to provide our hitters with a new voice as we pursue goals of winning the division and reaching the postseason,” said president of baseball operations Chris Young in a team statement. “We are extremely grateful to Donnie for all that he has accomplished here with the Rangers, including his role in the club’s 2023 World Series championship. We wish him the best.”

No immediate replacement was announced, but the club said the structure of the hitting staff would be “addressed in the coming days.”

Rangers offensive struggles force the club to move on from their OC

The firing marks the first time in Bruce Bochy’s long managerial career that one of his coaches has been dismissed midseason. Ecker had been with the organization since 2022 and played a pivotal role in shaping the Rangers’ hitting philosophy. In 2023, his efforts contributed to Texas leading the American League in runs scored (881) and winning the inaugural AL team Silver Slugger award en route to a World Series title.

But the offense has cratered since that high. Texas slashed just .224/.280/.357 with an 82 wRC+ entering Sunday, ranking bottom-five in almost every major offensive metric. Even more concerning was the regression of key contributors like Marcus Semien, Adolis García, and offseason acquisition Joc Pederson — the latter of whom posted a shocking 2 wRC+ through his first 91 plate appearances. Jake Burger, another new addition, was recently demoted to Triple-A, and Leody Taveras was waived.

Young emphasized the club’s frustration with the team’s inability to consistently support one of the league’s best rotations. Despite a sparkling 3.09 ERA from the starters, the Rangers’ offense has failed to keep pace.

“This lineup was designed, collectively, to get performance out of 13 to 15 significant contributors,” Young said Friday. “We can't run from where we are. This merits some level of change.”

Bochy and the Rangers will now look for a new direction at the plate, hoping a fresh voice can jumpstart a team that still boasts significant talent but has struggled to put it all together.