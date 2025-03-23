For as high as the Texas Rangers were in 2023 when they won the World Series, they may have been just as low in 2024. The Rangers came crashing down to Earth, failing to meet expectations in a frustrating 78-84 season that saw them miss the playoffs.

Now, hope has been restored in Arlington as the Rangers get ready for Opening Day in 2025. Texas can start with a clean slate heading into the season, and that includes trimming their roster down to get the most optimal group before the first game of the regular season.

Ahead of Opening Day, the Rangers are parting ways with pitcher Dane Dunning, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

“Sources: The Rangers have placed Dane Dunning on outright waivers,” Sherman reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Any team can claim him and assume his $2.66M salary for 2025. If he is not claimed on waivers, Texas can outright him to the minors.”

Dunning spent the last four seasons with the Rangers as somewhat of a utility pitcher, making some starts when Texas needed him to while also appearing out of the bullpen at times. He was a key part of the 2023 World Series team and had the best season of his young career during that campaign, finishing with a 12-7 record and a career-best 3.70 ERA.

Dunning made five appearances during that 2023 postseason, including three in the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He finished the playoffs with a 1-1 record and allowed four earned runs in 7.2 innings pitched.

It will be interesting if a team wants to claim Dunning on waivers coming off of a very difficult 2024 campaign. He finished last season 5-7 in 26 appearances with a career-worst 5.31 ERA. However, there is plenty to build off of for the 30-year-old that was a critical part of a eep playoff run for the Rangers in 2023.