The Texas Rangers, intent on deepening their rotation, have re-signed right-handed starter Cal Quantrill to a minor league deal, with an invitation to spring camp accompanying the signing. After closing out last season in Texas, Quantrill rejoins as a non-roster invitee, granting the Rangers added maneuverability in managing their pitching staff.

The 2025 season was a choppy one for Quantrill. Initially signed by the Miami Marlins to a one-year, $3.5 million deal, he made 24 starts and threw 109 2/3 innings but struggled to a 5.50 ERA, striking out 17.4% of batters faced. Following a challenging April and a mid-season rebound, he faltered in August, allowing 15 runs across three starts. Miami designated him for assignment, and the Atlanta Braves added him to fill rotation gaps caused by injuries. In his two appearances for Atlanta, Quantrill surrendered 12 earned runs over eight innings before the team released him. Texas subsequently signed him to a minor league deal on September 7, where he made two starts for Triple-A Round Rock, allowing just two earned runs on eight hits with 14 strikeouts across 11 innings.

Quantrill has shown periods of consistency in his career, particularly during his time with the Cleveland Guardians from 2020 to 2023. Over four American League seasons, he made 75 starts in 99 total games, recording a 3.58 ERA with 320 strikeouts and a 1.25 WHIP. That span's 5.7 WAR speaks to his sustained effectiveness and influence on the field. By contrast, across four National League seasons with the San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, Marlins, and Braves, he produced a 5.24 ERA, 302 strikeouts, and a 1.43 WHIP, revealing some inconsistency after leaving Cleveland. One consistent factor throughout his career has been his ability to limit walks, a skill that aligns with the Rangers' sixth-ranked MLB performance in walks allowed last season.

Article Continues Below

Originally drafted eighth overall by San Diego in 2016, Quantrill began his major league career in 2019. He was traded to the Guardians in 2020 as part of a multi-player deal that brought Mike Clevinger to the Padres. During his peak with Cleveland, Quantrill posted a career-high 2.89 ERA in 2021 across 149 2/3 innings, striking out 121 while issuing 47 walks, and earned 3.7 bWAR. He also made postseason appearances, starting two games in the 2021 ALDS against the Yankees.

Texas' 2026 rotation is anchored by Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, MacKenzie Gore, and Jack Leiter, with either Kumar Rocker or Jacob Latz likely filling the fifth spot. Cody Bradford will likely be back in May. With Quantrill, along with minor league signings Austin Gomber and Nabil Crismatt, the Rangers ensure substantial pitching depth. Quantrill may start the season in Triple-A Round Rock, but the Rangers could call him up as either a starter or a bullpen arm, depending on roster needs, allowing the team to maintain flexibility throughout the season.