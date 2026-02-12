Cade Cunningham is having another All-Star season with the Detroit Pistons, and his team is at the top of the Eastern Conference going into the break. He is also expected to get a signature Nike shoe next season, and things are starting to look up for the young guard. It only gets better from here, and Cunningham recently purchased a stake with the Texas Rangers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Detroit Pistons All-Star and Arlington, Texas native Cade Cunningham has purchased a minority ownership stake of his hometown MLB team, the Texas Rangers, he told ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is not the first athlete to have an ownership stake in professional sports teams, and he joins the likes of LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Lewis Hamilton, and others.

Cunningham is in exclusive company with his stake, as he was able purchase a stake with his hometown team.

Article Continues Below

The Rangers are a solid baseball team, as they went 81-81 last season. The hope is that they can improve this season, and they recently reunited with a player who helped them win the 2023 World Series, Jordan Montgomery.

Montgomery hasn’t pitched since 2024, when he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He posted a 6.23 ERA and was in and out of the starting rotation for the team. Last March, he underwent hybrid elbow ligament reconstruction, and he's still working his way back to the mound.

It would be big for the Rangers if they could win the World Series or make a big postseason run while Cunningham has a stake in the team, and it would be a win-win for both sides.