As the Texas Rangers prepare to enter the Skip Schumaker era, top prospect Sebastian Walcott seemed poised to potentially make a large impact. However, those plans have now been benched.

Walcott is set to undergo Tommy John Surgery, which will likely force him to miss most if not the entire 2026 season, via Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

Entering the 2026 season, Walcott ranks as the seventh overall prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. He is a crucial piece to Texas' future. While his 2026 season will be a wash, the Rangers will be paying close attention to his recovery. Once back on the diamond, they can then re-plan his ascension to the major leagues.

Through his 293-game run in the minor leagues, Walcott has hit .258 with 31 home runs, 139 RBIs and 71 stolen bases. During the 2025 campaign, the infielder hit .255 with 13 home runs, 59 RBIs and 32 stolen bases. His speed will be a key element of his success. If Walcott's power keeps developing, he'll have a chance to be a 20/20 candidate in the major leagues.

Working in his favor towards his eventual MLB leap is his versatility. Walcott has played both shortstop and third base, meaning the Rangers can tinker with his positioning in the field.

But now, there will be a much longer road to reaching the majors. Walcott hasn't appeared above the Double-A level yet, making it likely the Rangers would want him to at least get some Triple-A seasoning. With that plan on hold until late 2026 if not 2027, Texas fans must be patient for Walcott's debut.

Still, the Rangers are hoping this is a minor setback, despite how serious the procedure is. Texas is counting on Walcott's prospect pedigree to come through and for him to be a crucial lineup contributor once ready.