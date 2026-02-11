The Texas Rangers are bringing back a familiar face that helped them win the 2023 World Series. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery will be joining the team on a minimal major league deal, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

Montgomery hasn’t pitched since 2024, when he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he posted a 6.23 ERA, which led him to fall in and out of the starting rotation. He underwent hybrid elbow ligament reconstruction last March, and he's still working to get back on the mound.

During the time he announced the procedure, he shared the reason why he was doing it.

“Just haven’t been recovering very well,” Montgomery told reporters. “Kind of day after that last game [March 19], I came back sore, took a day off like I normally do. Next day was still a little achy, so we pushed my bullpen back. Felt decent the next day, kind of just threw through it. Threw a pretty good bullpen, but something was wrong. They told me we were just going to get some imaging on it — we thought it was just kind of a joint thing, would get a shot in there, clean it up and I’d be good. And that just wasn’t the case.”

With the Rangers signing Montgomery, it will cost them a player off their 40-man roster. He'll go on the 60–day IL immediately after signing, but he has to be placed on the active roster as a procedural move. The Rangers will have to either place a player currently on the 40-man roster on the IL or designate someone for assignment, which means there's a chance the player could be claimed off waivers.

With Montgomery possibly being back healthy around the All-Star break, the Rangers have some nice depth to look forward to on their roster.