As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Matt LaFleur provided updates on two players working their way back from injuries.

LaFleur told ESPN’s Rob Demovsky via X, formerly known as Twitter, that rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd is “getting closer” to returning to practice from the injured reserve list but will not be available this week. He also said rookie linebacker Collin Oliver’s return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list remains “up in the air.”

Matt LaFleur provides injury updates as Packers face Cardinals in Week 7

Lloyd, a 2024 third-round pick, has been sidelined since the preseason due to a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old made his NFL debut last season against the Indianapolis Colts, logging six carries for 15 yards and catching one pass for three yards. His rookie year was derailed by multiple setbacks, including hip, hamstring, and ankle injuries, along with an emergency appendectomy that limited him to one appearance.

Oliver, selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has been recovering from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss training camp and the start of the season. The former Oklahoma State standout ended his college career early after a 2024 foot injury limited him to two games. His breakout season came in 2023, when he recorded 73 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles in 14 games, emerging as one of the Cowboys’ most disruptive defenders.

The Packers (3-1-1) enter Sunday’s contest following a 27-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, extending their unbeaten streak to three games. LaFleur’s squad continues to rely on depth and player development as it manages several ongoing injuries.

The Cardinals (2-4) come into the matchup having lost four straight games, including a 31-27 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts last week. Quarterback Kyler Murray missed that game with a foot injury and could be sidelined again in Week 7 as Arizona looks to halt its slide.

Kickoff between the Packers and Cardinals is set for Sunday, Oct. 19, at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.