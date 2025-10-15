The Dallas Cowboys could use some juice on offense. Dallas could not muster enough offense against the Panthers in Week 6, losing a one-score game. Now it looks like the Cowboys are incredibly close to getting their bes offensive weapon back on the field.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb will return to practice on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Lamb missed the past three games with a high ankle injury.

Dallas hoped to get Lamb back from injury in Week 7. In fact, one source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero “they'll see if he can practice on Wednesday and go from there.”

Now that Lamb has returned to practice, it stands to reason that he will play against the Commanders in Week 7. Assuming he does not have any setbacks, of course.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer's comments suggest that Dallas will not work the star wide receiver too hard in practice.

“Yeah, if he’s breathing, I’d feel pretty good … Honestly. Nah, I mean CeeDee knows how to play football,” Schottenheimer said per ESPN's Todd Archer. “If he runs around and catches a pass or two, I’m good.”

Will the return of CeeDee Lamb help Cowboys get big Week 7 victory?

It is hard to overstate how important the return of Lamb is for Dallas on offense.

The Cowboys were getting Lamb involved early and often during their first two games of the season. In those outings, Lamb hauled in 16 receptions for 222 receiving yards.

George Pickens has balled out during Lamb's absence. In fact, he became just the seventh player in Cowboys history to record a touchdown reception in five consecutive games. Lamb was the the last to do this back in 2023.

Cowboys fans have to be excited to see what happens when Lamb and Pickens are on the field at the same time.

Dallas has struggled on defense in recent weeks, which makes having a dangerous offense all the more important.

It will be fascinating to see how involved Lamb is for the Cowboys in Week 7.

Cowboys vs. Commanders kicks off at 4:25PM ET on Sunday.