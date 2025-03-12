The Texas Rangers have added veteran reliever Hunter Strickland on a minor league deal. His contract includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training, per Texas Rangers PR. Strickland, 36, last pitched for the Los Angeles Angels in 2024. He appeared in 72 games, leading the club while posting a 3.31 ERA. His performance ranked seventh in the American League for appearances.

Strickland has played ten MLB seasons, establishing himself as a reliable bullpen arm where he holds a career 3.40 ERA with 29 saves and 408 strikeouts over 480 games. He has suited up for multiple teams, including the Giants, Mariners, Nationals, Mets, Rays, Angels, Brewers, and Reds. Though his best years came with the Giants, where he won two World Series titles in 2014 and 2016.

Texas continues adding depth to its pitching staff ahead of the 2025 season. Strickland provides veteran experience and late-game reliability. His ability to pitch in high-pressure situations makes him a strong bullpen candidate. Last season, he recorded one save and 12 holds while going 3-2 for the Angels.

With this signing, the Rangers now have 53 players in Major League camp. Currently, the roster consists of 35 players on the 40-man roster and 17 non-roster invitees. Right-hander Josh Sborz remains on the 60-day Injured List. Meanwhile, Strickland will compete for a bullpen role as camp progresses.

The Rangers aim to build on their 2024 success and solidify their relief corps. Adding a proven arm like Strickland enhances their pitching depth. His veteran leadership could benefit younger relievers in the Texas bullpen. With a strong Spring Training performance it could certainly earn him a spot on the Opening Day roster.

His ability to adapt and stay effective has kept him in the league for a decade. With Spring Training games underway, Strickland looks to prove he still belongs in the big leagues. If he impresses, he could also carve out a role in the Rangers' bullpen for 2025.