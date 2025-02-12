ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Angels look to have more success after one of their worst seasons ever. We will talk Angels Baseball as we continue our MLB odds series and make a Los Angeles Angels over/under win total prediction and pick.

The Angels went 63-99 last season, finishing last in the American League West. Ultimately, Ron Washington hopes to get more out of this team in his second season with the Angels. The Halos signed Yusei Kikuchi to a $63 million contract, hoping he will bolster their rotation, along with new veteran Kyle Hendricks. They also signed Jorge Soler to be their designated hitter and added Travis d'Arnaud to back up Logan O'Hoppe. Likewise, they just signed Kenley Jensen to bolster their bullpen. However, they also lost Patrick Sandoval, Griffin Canning, and Hunter Strickland.

MLB Odds: 2025 Win Total Odds

Over 72.5 Wins: +108

Under 72.5 Wins: -132

Why You Should Bet the Over

The Angels suffered too many injuries last season. Unfortunately, it was a tale as old as time with them, as the Halos have had terrible health over the past six years. The Halos hope to have better luck this season, along with better results.

Kikuchi leads the rotation and is a strike thrower that gets hard contact. Meanwhile, Jose Soriano has a sinker that can reach 97.7 MPH and produce an average ground-ball rate of 60 percent. Hendricks is still a solid pitcher. If he can actually stay healthy this time, he can give the Angels some solid production. Tyler Anderson returned to form last season after a miserable 2023. Ultimately, he has a high-80s heater that can still do damage. Yet, his changeup is his best pitch.

The bullpen will look slightly better on the back end. Significantly, the signing of Jensen may relieve some pressure off Ben Joyce. Joyce has the makings of becoming a great closer if he can locate his 102 MPH fastball and add another good pitch.

The lineup relies on Mike Trout to stay healthy. Sadly, that has not been the case. Since the 2020 season started, Trout has only played in 45 percent of the available games. Keeping him healthy should be a priority. Otherwise, there are some other reliable options for the Angels. The Halos hope that Nolan Schanuel, their 2023 first-round pick, can take that next step in his development. O'Hoppe has all the potential to become a great power hitter with a 90.4 MPH exit velocity on his bat. Meanwhile, Zach Neto is also a solid player who can do well in this lineup with more development.

The Angels will win 73 games if they can stay healthy and the younger players take the next step in their development. Then, the Halos need their rotation to improve to give their bullpen a better chance of succeeding.

Why You Should Bet the Under

The Angels have plenty of problems. Along with health and depth issues, there are just too many holes. It has been the main reason they have not made the postseason since 2014.

Anthony Rendon is another player who cannot stay healthy. He has declined over the past four seasons and is no longer the feared hitter he once was. Luis Rengifo would be a bench player on most teams. Yet, he is the starting second baseman on the Angels and is coming off a wrist injury. Taylor Ward struggled last season, and it looks like he has peaked. Likewise, Jo Adell is not the top prospect the Angels envisioned he would be when they drafted him.

The rotation has holes. Sadly, Reid Detmers struggled last season. While Hendricks and Anderson can still produce quality starts, they are not on the right side of 30. Their inconsistency leaves a strain on the bullpen. Yes, Joyce and Jensen can be great. But the Angels don't have the same confidence in Brock Burke or Ryan Zeferjahn. Unfortunately, this bullpen is one of the weakest in baseball.

The Angels will not win 73 games because they don't have a lineup that can consistently hit the baseball. Likewise, their rotation is still weak, and they have not done enough to address the bullpen.

Final Angels Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Angels have to have the sad misfortune of watching the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series while they watched the playoffs from home. Consequently, years of bad drafting, mismanagement, and scouting have put the Halos into this hole. Not only have they not climbed out of it, but they have gotten worse. Sadly, it seems like things will get worse before they get better. The Halos will field one of the worst teams again.

Final Angels Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 72.5 Wins -132