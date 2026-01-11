Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan spoke about the team's injury problems before taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Even as the bulk of the roster has been hobbled at some point, Donovan stays optimistic about the prospect of his team's health and being whole again.

“I'm hopeful that we can get whole at some point,' he said. “But we have just to go forward. The games are going to keep coming, and we've got to work with what we've got and try to get these guys to compete and keep playing together. And try to grow with the group we have.”

Head coach Billy Donovan remains “hopeful” that the Bulls will have a whole roster at some point given the rash of injuries that had afflicted the roster all season long ⁦@ClutchPoints⁩ pic.twitter.com/Tb0vuGksMB — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) January 10, 2026

Earlier, Donovan confirmed that Jalen Smith and Kevin Huerter were available to play. Smith was listed as “questionable” due to a recent concussion. Also, Huerter was listed as the same due to tightness in his lower back. Meanwhile, Josh Giddey remains out with a hamstring injury, as well as Zach Collins with a toe injury.

Additionally, Coby White was recently on and off with a calf injury. Something that sidelined him at the beginning of the year. Also, rookie Noa Essengue is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

In total, at least eight Bulls players have found themselves on the injured list during the season. Chicago has an overall record of 17-20.

Billy Donovan provided updates on key injured Bulls' players .

Before the Dallas game, Donovan gave updates on the statuses of Josh Giddey, Zach Collins, and Noa Essengue. He said that Giddey is doing some exercises on the court and is working closely with the medical team to assess how he is feeling.

Also, Donovan made it clear that he doesn't have a timetable for Giddey's return. “There's been no setbacks, everything's been good,” he said. “I don't have a timetable on it; he's probably not going to get a practice, a physical practice, so to speak.”

As it pertains to Essengue, Donovan said that he has been in the weight room. Essentially, focus more on the lower body and limit upper-body workouts.

Then, Collins has gotten different expert opinions on the status of his toe. Donovan said he expects the latest update this Wednesday. Also, I am waiting to hear from the medical team about the best course of action. At this time, Donovan said that Colins isn't expected to undergo a surgical procedure.