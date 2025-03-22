The Texas Rangers have decided to part ways with longtime veteran reliever Jesse Chavez, releasing him from his minor league contract just days before Opening Day. Chavez, who had been in spring camp with the Rangers, struggled considerably throughout spring training, leading to the team's decision to move on.

At 41 years old, Chavez was attempting to make a major league roster for the 18th consecutive season. However, his recent performance did not provide confidence that he could reliably contribute to the Rangers' bullpen. In 6.2 innings this spring, Chavez surrendered seven earned runs on 10 hits and four walks, making it clear he had fallen short of expectations.

The Rangers, in addition to releasing Chavez, also cut ties with fellow veteran reliever Hunter Strickland. Strickland had only recently signed a minor league deal with Texas but similarly struggled, giving up three runs over just 1.1 innings of work. These two moves were likely preemptive, as both Chavez and Strickland had opt-out clauses that would have allowed them to pursue major league opportunities elsewhere.

Chavez's departure marks an end to a brief and disappointing stint with Texas, but it could pave the way for a potential return to the Atlanta Braves, where he experienced recent success. With Atlanta over the past two seasons, Chavez posted a respectable 3.13 ERA across 63.1 innings, filling an important long-relief role for the Braves bullpen.

Throughout his lengthy career, Chavez has built a reputation as a dependable swingman, capable of pitching in various relief roles as well as making spot starts when necessary. His career numbers include a lifetime 4.34 ERA and more than 1,100 innings pitched across 17 major league seasons. Despite his recent challenges, Chavez's versatility and experience could still make him appealing to other organizations seeking veteran bullpen depth.

Meanwhile, the Rangers continue to fine-tune their roster heading into the regular season. This spring has seen Texas grapple with injuries and uncertainty in both their pitching staff and lineup, making their roster decisions especially critical as Opening Day approaches.

With Chavez and Strickland now free agents, the Rangers will turn to younger options and remaining veterans to solidify their bullpen and provide necessary support for their rotation. This release underscores Texas's commitment to building a pitching staff capable of competing in a challenging AL West division.