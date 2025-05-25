The Texas Rangers are looking for a new closer, and the club is reportedly going to try an unorthodox approach to fix that need. The club is seriously considering trying Kumar Rocker in the role when he returns off the injured list, per USA TODAY.

Rocker is dealing with a shoulder problem that has kept him away from the field for a month. Texas though is highly intrigued with what he can do when he comes back.

“The Rangers believe that his fastball-slider combo could be lethal in the pen,” baseball columnist Bob Nightengale wrote.

Times have become quite desperate for the club. The Rangers are struggling this year, with a 25-28 record. Texas has lost seven of their last 10 games, as well as six in a row.

It's not all bad. Despite their record, Texas is just five games behind Seattle in the American League West.

Kumar Rocker could be the answer for the Rangers

This is the second year in a row that the Rangers have struggled with their bullpen. Last season, injuries hurt Texas and the team was unable to make the postseason. That appears to be possibly happening again.

The Rangers proposal is somewhat unorthodox because Rocker has been used as a starter. He isn't a regular part of the team's pen.

Rocker could be the answer for the team at closer, but he needs to get healthy first. This season, it has been a tough struggle for the hurler. Rocker holds a 8.10 ERA, and has a 1-3 record as a starter.

He last pitched on April 23 and got shellacked by the Athletics for five earned runs in less than two innings of work. Texas fans hope that Rocker is able to shake off that performance when he's back on the roster.

The Rangers look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Chicago has taken back-to-back games in the series.