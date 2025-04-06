Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is striving to put minds at ease. Springer appears to be okay despite being out of the starting lineup for a game Sunday against the New York Mets, per the Associated Press. He left Saturday's contest with back spasms, after colliding into the outfield fence.

Springer did go on and play in the game Sunday. He acted as a pinch runner later and stole a base, per Sportsnet. That's certainly good news for Blue Jays fans.

Springer is a four-time All-Star who is having a strong start to the campaign. Heading into Sunday, the outfielder is hitting at a .379 batting average. Springer blasted one home run on the season, while driving in five runs.

Toronto is 5-5 on the year. The team lost 2-1 to the Mets on Sunday.

Blue Jays are fighting to get back to the postseason

The Blue Jays worked hard this offseason to pick up some players in free agency. Toronto inked a deal with veteran pitcher Max Scherzer, as well as talented outfielder Anthony Santander. This was in response to the year before, when the Blue Jays missed out on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes.

The goal with these additions is to get back to the postseason. Toronto had a disappointing 2024 campaign, where they finished 74-88. Toronto also got passed up by Baltimore and the New York Yankees in the American League East standings.

So far, there are mixed results. Scherzer is batting an injury, and has spent time on the injured list. He is dealing with soreness in his thumb.

Santander, meanwhile, has yet to show the power he had last season with the Orioles. This year, Santander is still looking for his first home run on the campaign. He also has just one run batted in through the team's first 10 games.

Blue Jays fans want the team to do better than what they have shown. Toronto has plenty of talent with Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Santander and Springer.

Springer won a World Series during his time with the Houston Astros. He made three All-Star games while playing in Houston, and one with Toronto in 2022.

The Blue Jays next play the Boston Red Sox on Monday.