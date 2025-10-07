The Toronto Blue Jays look to eliminate the New York Yankees from the MLB Playoffs on Tuesday night. Toronto has a 2-0 series lead in the ALDS, and has blown the Yankees out of the water in the first two games. The Blue Jays are going with Shane Bieber on the hill for the pivotal Game 3.

Ahead of the contest, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is giving flowers to Bieber. Bieber has battled his way back from an injury.

“I think he has thrown the ball well,” Boone said, per YES Network. “Looks like his fastball is in a good place. He is going to throw the curveball, the cutter, the slider. He looks like Bieber to me.”

"He looks like Bieber to me." – Aaron Boone on Toronto's Game 3 starter, a former AL Cy Young Award winner #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/HEq8AK29lm — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Toronto has scored 23 total runs in the first two games, in a fiery explosion of offense. If the Blue Jays can continue that kind of offensive production, Bieber will get plenty of support on Tuesday night.

The Yankees are going with Carlos Rodon on the hill for Game 3.

Blue Jays have truly been an impressive ball club in the ALDS

Article Continues Below

The Blue Jays won the American League East division this season, despite bullpen problems and injuries to stars Max Scherzer and Bo Bichette. Toronto held off the Yankees as well as the Boston Red Sox, who both had great regular seasons.

Toronto's offense has been unstoppable in these last two games. The club, who hasn't won the World Series in more than 30 years, is now just one win away from an ALCS appearance.

Bieber says he welcomes the challenge of trying to eliminate the Yankees.

“I’m anticipating a ton of energy, both positive and negative,” Bieber said, per MLB.com. “For me, thankfully I've done it before. But really for me, I put myself in the best position to succeed when I just embrace it. I've tried to learn how to do that, and it's just an incredible opportunity. Like how many people get to say that they've done that?”

Bieber joined the Blue Jays at the 2025 season trade deadline. He was dealt to Toronto from the Cleveland Guardians. Game 3 of the ALDS is Tuesday evening at 8:08 ET.