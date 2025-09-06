The Toronto Blue Jays were dealt a potential blow in a pivotal 3-game set with the New York Yankees, as star shortstop Bo Bichette exited Game 2 with a concerning leg injury during a crucial moment in the sixth inning.

The incident occurred when Bichette attempted to score from first on a single to left field by Nathan Lukes. As he rounded third and raced home, Yankees right fielder Cody Bellinger unleashed a pinpoint throw to catcher Austin Wells, who tagged Bichette out at the plate. The play was reviewed and upheld, but the bigger concern immediately became the Blue Jays shortstop's health — and how it could impact the Blue Jays playoff race.

MLB’s Keegan Matheson took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the aftermath of the play.

“Bo Bichette was just thrown out at home plate and he's hurt. He's hobbling off the field with the help from a trainer. #BlueJays”

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast also shared video of Bellinger’s throw and the play at the plate, reigniting conversation around contact rules in close scoring attempts.

Cody Bellinger makes a great throw to stop the tying run from scoring and Bo Bichette comes up hobbling pic.twitter.com/M5mUak1mf6 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 6, 2025

Shortly after the play, the game entered a rain delay. While the team has not released an official diagnosis, early signs suggest the Blue Jays shortstop may have suffered either a contusion or a minor sprain to his right leg. He was visibly limping as he left the field with assistance from a trainer and did not return.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Toronto, which leads the AL East standings by four games over New York. Bichette has appeared in 138 games this season, slashing .311 with 180 hits, 18 home runs, and 93 RBIs — making him a vital piece in the Blue Jays’ push for their first division title since 2015.

In Bichette’s absence, Ernie Clement is expected to step in at shortstop, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa also available as a versatile infield option. Orelvis Martinez remains a potential depth call-up. For a club with World Series aspirations, keeping Bichette healthy will be crucial.