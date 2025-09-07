The Toronto Blue Jays have a big game against the New York Yankees on Sunday. Toronto is trying to hold on to first place in the American League East, and the Yankees are trying to topple them. The Blue Jays are going into Sunday's series finale without one of their stars.

Bo Bichette is not in the lineup for the game, per the Associated Press. Bichette limped off the field on Saturday, after he collided with a Yankees player at the plate while trying to score.

“It didn't look great, but we're at the point where if you can play, you can play,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Saturday. “Bo understands that, and everyone understands that. I don't think it needed stitches or anything, but there was a lot going on.”

Bichette is a true star in Toronto this season. He leads the club with 93 runs batted in. Bichette also has hit 18 home runs, and has posted one of the best batting averages in Major League Baseball.

The Blue Jays currently have a three-game lead in the AL East, heading into Sunday. Toronto is 82-60 on the season.

Blue Jays are holding on to their lead in the AL East

It is an extremely competitive race in the AL East, with the final weeks of the season on the horizon. Toronto has struggled to close out games recently, but so have the Yankees. The Boston Red Sox are also still very much in the mix for the AL East crown.

The Blue Jays have battled through injuries all season to their top stars. Starting pitcher Max Scherzer missed several months of the campaign, but has been able to return to the mound lately. This season, Scherzer has posted a 4.11 earned run average heading into Sunday.

The Blue Jays and Yankees are playing Sunday at time of writing. Toronto fans hope that Bichette is back in the lineup soon.