The Toronto Blue Jays are off to a strong start in 2025 as the team attempts to bounce back from a disappointing campaign last season. The Blue Jays are hoping to return to the playoffs and pick up their first postseason win since 2016. The team secured star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a $500 million contract extension, doubling down on contending for a championship now.

The Blue Jays are also close to getting a big boost as outfielder Daulton Varsho is nearing his return from injury. Varsho is set to play in extended spring training games next week, per Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith on X. The next step would be a Triple-A rehab assignment before he rejoins Toronto’s lineup.

Varsho was forced to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff last year. He’s still working his way back from the ailment, which caused him to open the 2025 campaign on the injured list.

Daulton Varsho is close to returning to the Blue Jays

While the Blue Jays did not get Varsho back in time for Opening Day, he could return to the team in April. Toronto has played fairly well this season, starting out 8-6 and jumping to first place with a half game lead in the AL East. However, the team would benefit from Varsho’s presence.

After debuting with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2020 as a very rare center fielder/catcher, Varsho was traded to the Blue Jays ahead of the 2023 season. In his debut year with Toronto he had 20 home runs, 61 RBI, 65 runs scored and 16 stolen bases.

Last season, Varsho hit 18 homers, scored 73 runs and stole 10 bases while putting up 5.0 bWAR in 136 games. He won the Gold Glove for his work in the Blue Jays’ outfield.

Varsho is a power/speed player capable of going 20/20 who excels defensively. Toronto is eagerly awaiting his return to the lineup as the team attempts to fend off the Yankees, Red Sox and Orioles in a highly competitive division.