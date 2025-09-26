The Toronto Blue Jays delivered a pivotal moment in the middle of a tight playoff chase, as Dalton Varsho sparked the offense with a sixth-inning grand slam to break open a scoreless game against the Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays now lead 6-1 heading into the ninth inning at Rogers Centre.

The grand slam from Varsho came on an 0-2 count after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached on an error, Addison Barger walked, and Anthony Santander was hit by a pitch. Varsho launched the ball into right-center, giving the Blue Jays a 4-0 lead in a must-win matchup.

The Blue Jays took to their X account (formerly known as Twitter) to share the towering blast with fans.

“NEEDED IT. A DALTON VARSHO GRAND SLAM!”

NEEDED IT. A DAULTON VARSHO GRAND SLAM! pic.twitter.com/7h9f3e0W5d — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The game remained scoreless through five innings. Louis Varland exited early, and Eric Lauer came in to hold Boston in check. Toronto finally broke through in the sixth, then added two more runs on a George Springer home run to make it 6-0.

Boston responded with one run in the seventh, but Toronto maintained control. It’s a key night for the Blue Jays playoff push, as the team continues to battle for the top spot in the division.

The AL East standings remain tight. Toronto entered the night tied with the New York Yankees at 90-68. A win would push them to 91-68. Boston entered three games back and would fall four behind with a loss.

As the Blue Jays take a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning against the Red Sox, the Yankees are up 5–3 over the Chicago White Sox in the top of the eighth as they aim to complete a three-game sweep.

With the division still up for grabs, this swing could define Toronto’s 2025 season.