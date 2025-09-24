What are the Toronto Blue Jays' chances of actually winning the World Series after being the first American League team to clinch a spot in the postseason? The Blue Jays have been the most surprising team in the majors this season, but things haven't been looking as positive over the past two weeks.

The concerns started after an injury to Bo Bichette, which will cause him to miss the rest of the regular season. Then, one of their top pitchers, Chris Bassitt, went on the injured list with a nagging back injury, which the Jays hope will feel better by the time they need him to start a playoff game.

It looked like the Jays would get a bye through the wild card round, which would've given Bichette and Bassitt a few extra days to recover. However, a recent offensive slump has put that bye into question, with the New York Yankees slowly creeping up on them in the hunt for the American League East crown.

Trade deadline acquisition Ty France also ended up on the injured list in recent days, which turned into a one-for-one switch after the team activated Anthony Santander. Santander has been out for most of the season with a shoulder injury, but his power bat will be a welcome addition to the lineup if he can shake the rust off.

With so many questions surrounding the Blue Jays entering the postseason, fans are likely starting to panic about their chances. However, it'll be some particular players who could make the difference for the Blue Jays' hopes of winning the World Series.

Can Jeff Hoffman be a reliable closer for the Blue Jays?

There hasn't been a more polarizing player on the Blue Jays' roster in 2025 than Jeff Hoffman. While you can look at his stats and see 32 saves, it's the seven blown saves and considerable amount of blow-ups when John Schneider puts him into a tie game that has Toronto fans wondering when it'll inevitably happen in the postseason.

Tanner Scott: 5.01 ERA in 50.1 IP

Jeff Hoffman: 4.76 ERA in 62.1 IP

Devin Williams: 5.40 ERA in 55 IP After being seen as three of the best relievers to switch teams this past offseason, each has struggled mightily in 2025. pic.twitter.com/SLtHIPlEZF — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 13, 2025

Hoffman is a tough player to figure out. There are nights when fans boo him off the Rogers Centre field after a dreadful outing, but then he bounces back the next night with a clutch save. Regardless of how many poor outings he has, Schneider and pitching coach Pete Walker continue to go back to the well and give him opportunities.

The coaching staff appears to believe that Hoffman's struggles are something he can overcome by getting more reps. They haven't necessarily been wrong, as he has bounced back over the last seven outings with just three hits and one earned run allowed over 6.2 innings pitched.

If Toronto gets this good version of Hoffman, the pitching staff won't be too big of a concern. However, the closer has been too inconsistent to believe he can keep this form going for another month.

Blue Jays' offense has been struggling without Bo Bichette

Bichette is arguably the most consistent bat in the American League. Despite being out for the past two weeks, he still holds the league lead in hits and doubles with 181 and 44. The rest of the offense hasn't been doing their part to make up for the loss, which makes Bichette's health for the postseason paramount.

The issue is that Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Addison Barger, and Alejandro Kirk have all seen their averages dip lower than when Bichette was in the lineup. The absence of Bichette's bat as a threat in the clean-up spot causes pitchers to attack those hitters in different ways, which is clearly causing them trouble.

It's evident that getting back one of the best bats in the majors is crucial for Toronto's success, but his presence affects much more than just his spot in the lineup. If Bichette fails to return for the postseason or if he returns and isn't as much of a threat as before the injury, the Jays' World Series chances will plummet.

Anthony Santander is equal to a trade deadline pickup

The Blue Jays didn't go all out to acquire an impact bat at the trade deadline, but it might've been because they knew Santander would be healthy at some point before the postseason.

Santander was hitting .179 with six home runs in 50 games before a shoulder injury sent him to the 60-day injured list. The Jays believed that the slow start with his new club was due to the shoulder pain, which gives them optimism that he will be back to his old self in time for the first playoff game.

Santander went 7-for-32 in his conditioning stint in AAA, hitting two homers and two doubles along the way. That form is much more in line with his 2024 season, where he batted .235 with 44 home runs.

It's unlikely that the Blue Jays will make him a full-time member of the lineup for the playoffs after the performance of some of their other roster players has gotten them where they are. However, having a weapon like a fully healthy Santander coming off the bench could lead to some clutch moments in the postseason run.