The Blue Jays' offense will be whole for the first time this season as they welcome back Daulton Varsho. John Schneider's outfielder will make his 2025 debut alongside George Springer against the Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays are waiting for pitchers to return to the mound, but Varsho's return is a much-needed bright spot.

Varsho is at the end of his road to recovery from a rotator cuff injury. His injury delayed the beginning of his 2025 season, his sixth as a professional and his third with the Blue Jays. He was a major addition for the Blue Jays when Varsho joined the team in 2022. The team is relying on him yet again to help prop up the team's offense.

He will return to the field as Toronto opens up a three-game series against Boston on Tuesday, according to the Blue Jays.

Daulton Varsho's return comes at a good time

Varsho's return comes before the Blue Jays welcome back Max Scherzer, coming to the end of their injury issues this season. His timing is impeccable as Toronto takes on the Red Sox, an American League East rival.

The Blue Jays hope that Varsho helps take the team's offense to the next level. Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are leading the way, but the addition of Varsho adds a new element to the lineup. Above anything, Schneider hopes that his outfielder can bring a new level of power to the offense.

Varsho rejoins the team ahead of their series opener against the Red Sox. The three-game set between the two will help determine the pecking order of the AL East. The entire division is separated by less than six games, and a sweep would vault Toronto above Boston for the second spot behind the New York Yankees.

Comparably to the rest of the division, the Blue Jays can compete for the top spot. Guerrero Jr. appears to be on his way back to his All-Star self and Springer seems to have found the Fountain of Youth at age 35 with a great start to 2025 coming off his worst season in 2024.

Adding Varsho is the last piece for the Toronto Blue Jays to show what they look like when whole.