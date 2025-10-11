The Toronto Blue Jays advanced to the Championship Series after eliminating the New York Yankees in the ALDS in a gentleman’s sweep. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s historic performance helped power Toronto to an ALCS matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

Blue Jays outfielder Myles Straw poured on the praise for Guerrero during a press conference on Saturday, per MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. Straw called Vladdy a “special” player and an elite hitter. However, the eighth-year veteran had an agenda. “Hopefully he sees this. He’s mad at me right now. He said he’s not going to talk to me for a week. I can’t say why,” Straw told reporters.

Blue Jays fans hope the pair can iron out their differences in time for Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday. Straw should be motivated to get back in Guerrero’s good graces. In addition to fear, the Gold Glove center fielder is concerned with team unity. Earlier in the day he noted the Blue Jays’ success comes from a close locker room.

Blue Jays prepare for ALCS matchup with Mariners

Guerrero continued to haunt the Yankees with a remarkable performance in the Division Series. He became the first player since Hank Aaron to homer and drive in multiple runs in each of his first three games of a postseason. The five-time All-Star is also the first Blue Jays player to hit a home run in three straight playoff games.

Guerrero’s dominant display helped the Blue Jays reach the Championship round for the first time since 2016. On Friday, Toronto learned its opponent for the ALCS when the Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers in a 15-inning Division Series finale.

The Blue Jays could benefit from the Mariners-Tigers Game 5 marathon. Seattle leaned heavily on its bullpen in the winner-take-all matchup. Key relievers Matt Brash, Eduard Bazardo and Andres Munoz all logged more than one very high-leverage inning. And starters Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo were called on as well.

Toronto has had time to rest its bullpen ahead of the Championship Series opener Sunday. But the Mariners won’t be so lucky.

Kevin Gausman will start Game 1 for the Blue Jays. Seattle will counter with Bryce Miller. Both pitchers have made one previous start during the 2025 postseason. Toronto is hoping to return to the World Series for the first time since Joe touched 'em all in 1993.