The Toronto Blue Jays are in the ALCS, after defeating the New York Yankees in a four game ALDS series. Toronto is going with pitcher Kevin Gausman for the Game 1 start against the Seattle Mariners, per SportsNet.

The Blue Jays hurler has one victory in this 2025 Major League Baseball postseason. He is also holding a 1.59 ERA. During the regular season, Gausman picked up 10 victories while posting a 3.59 ERA. He started 32 regular season games.

Toronto plays a Seattle Mariners team, who just went 15 innings in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. Seattle picked up an epic victory in that game, to make their first ALCS since 2001.

The Blue Jays needed just four games to knock out the Yankees. Game 1 of the ALCS is Sunday night.

Blue Jays hope to win their first World Series in more than 30 years

Toronto had an outstanding regular season in 2025. The club won the American League East division crown, after holding off the Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Toronto then kept up the momentum by powering past New York in the ALDS.

The Blue Jays used some offensive firepower to get through the ALDS. Toronto scored a whopping 23 runs in the first two games of that series, to take a 2-0 lead. New York was able to take Game 3, but sputtered their way through Game 4.

“We've been together on this,” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said after knocking out New York, per MLB.com. “And maybe some people don't believe in the team through the year, but I always remind everyone that we have an entire country behind us that believe in us, and hopefully we can get the World Series back to Canada.”

In Gausman's last appearance against the Yankees on October 4, the hurler allowed four hits and one earned run over five-plus innings of work. In his postseason career, the Blue Jays pitcher has a 1-2 record. He has a 4.31 ERA in nine postseason games.

The Blue Jays have not won a World Series since 1993. That was also the last time the club took the American League pennant.