The Toronto Blue Jays got a big boost for their World Series matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bo Bichette was added to the roster for the Fall Classic after sitting out the first two rounds of the playoffs with an injury. Bichette had been sidelined since September 6 before taking the field Friday.

And it didn’t take long for the two-time All-Star to adjust to his first game action in nearly two months. Bichette got a hit in his first World Series at-bat. Facing Dodgers ace Blake Snell with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Bichette got ahead in the count 3-0. He then timed up an 88 mph change up and slapped a single past Freddie Freeman into right field.

Bo Bichette gets a hit in his first at-bat since September 6th! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/QsCnPqj0iC — MLB (@MLB) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Blue Jays get Bo Bichette's bat back

Before Bichette’s at-bat, fans in Toronto showed their appreciation for the veteran shortstop with a standing ovation, per FOX Sports: MLB. The Blue Jays received a huge boost by adding him to the lineup. And the team needs all the help it can get offensively against the powerhouse Dodgers.

Bichette is starting at second base for Toronto in the World Series despite never playing the position in the Majors previously. The seventh-year pro is batting cleanup for the Blue Jays, behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and ahead of Alejandro Kirk.

Bichette suffered a sprained left knee that ended his regular season in early September. The injury kept him sidelined for the ALDS and ALCS. After his first hit in nearly seven weeks, Blue Jays fans celebrated on social media.

