Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers clearly haven't forgotten George Springer. Or even forgave him for the 2017 World Series. The leadoff hitter is back at being a villain near Tinseltown, this time with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Springer walked into boos as he got introduced ahead of Game 3 Monday.

George Springer gets loud boos from the Dodgers crowd pic.twitter.com/ymZhYz4bxo — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

He and former Dodgers star Max Scherzer both endured the loud critics inside Dodgers Stadium. Surprisingly, Springer's Blue Jays teammate Ernie Clement announced he would join the boos, although for motivational reasons.

But again, L.A. fans still have a certain WS matchup in the back of their minds when it comes to Springer.

He joined the Houston Astros' WS celebration in front of the Dodgers eight years ago. Springer earned Most Valuable Player honors in that series. However, Springer is also attached to the team that got embroiled in the now infamous sign stealing scandal of that WS run.

How Dodgers attacked George Springer, Blue Jays from the jump

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow took the hill to start for L.A. And first up for Glasnow? The jeered Springer.

Glasnow went straight to the curveball to attack the man representing the top of the order for Toronto. Springer swung and missed once before taking the ball on the second pitch. But Glasnow forced him out through a 97 mph four-seam fastball — drawing loud applause from the sea of Dodger blue at Chavez Ravine.

Springer immediately became a thorn to the Dodgers before Game 3. He smacked two hits on five at-bat attempts in the Game 1 rout to start the series.

Springer managed to chip one hit facing Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the second game, but the Dodgers' ace dominated in delivering the complete game to even the series. Now Springer must attempt blocking out the noise from a fanbase that still thinks about the past scars he gave them.