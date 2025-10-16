Games 1 and 2 of the ALCS couldn’t have gone much worse for the Toronto Blue Jays. After dominating at Rogers Centre all year, the Jays were outscored 13–4 by the Seattle Mariners, dropping both games at home and heading to Seattle facing a 2–0 hole. Now, all eyes turn to Shane Bieber, the former AL Cy Young winner Toronto acquired at the trade deadline to be the stabilizing ace in moments just like this.

“I love it. It’s cool. It’s something to embrace,” Bieber said ahead of his Game 3 start. “Not many people get the opportunity to pitch in the ALCS in an environment like Seattle. So I’m excited for it.”

The Blue Jays brought Bieber in from Cleveland on July 31, trading top prospect Khal Stephen for a veteran who could steady a rotation led by Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt. Bieber had been recovering from Tommy John surgery but returned strong in late August, striking out nine over six innings in his Toronto debut. Since then, the results have been mixed — solid but not spectacular — capped by a shaky start against the Yankees in the ALDS where he lasted just 2⅔ innings.

Blue Jays' offense, solid outing from Shane Bieber give them life in the ALCS

Now, he’s tasked with saving Toronto’s postseason and, perhaps, auditioning for his next contract. The 30-year-old holds a $16 million player option for 2026 and could test free agency this winter, where his market value could soar with a strong postseason outing. Comparables like Blake Snell and Aaron Nola have landed in the $20–30 million range annually — numbers the Jays may hesitate to match given their looming free-agent losses of Scherzer and Bassitt.

Manager John Schneider hasn’t wavered in his confidence. “He’s a guy you rely on, you count on, you trust,” Schneider said. “Exactly what we thought when we were acquiring him. He’s built for big moments.”

Bieber will face a balanced Mariners lineup that’s thrived this postseason, though data shows their right-handed hitters have struggled against fastballs and righty curves — two pitches Bieber may lean on more heavily after relying on sliders in New York. He’ll need to find his old rhythm early; Seattle fans will bring playoff-level noise to T-Mobile Park.

“You’ve got to go out there and empty the tank,” Bieber said. “Since there’s no guarantees, you’ve got to step on it from pitch one.”

For Toronto, Game 3 isn’t just about surviving another night. It’s about proving that trading for an ace was worth it — and that Shane Bieber still is one.