The Toronto Blue Jays redeemed themselves in Game 4 of the World Series. On the back of Shane Bieber and a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. home run, the Blue Jays won 6-2.

Thus, the series is even at two games apiece. Afterward, Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement said that the team relied on the late Herb Brooks for inspiration, per Bradford Doolittle of ESPN. Brooks was the head coach of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey team that pulled off the “Miracle on Ice” upset against the Soviet Union.

Specifically, Clement brought up a quote attributed to Brooks.

“I think this is a quote from Herb Brooks, but we are a team of uncommon men,” Clement said.

“I think a normal team would've folded today, and we're not normal. I think we're the best team in baseball, and we got out of bed today with our hair on fire and ready to play.”

The Blue Jays were coming off a tough 18-inning loss in Game 3, which culminated in Freddie Freeman's walk-off home run. In Game 4, Bieber pitched 5.1 innings with three strikeouts and gave up one earned run.

Meanwhile, Guerrero went 2-for-4 with his home run, two RBIs, a walk, and two runs scored. Now, the Blue Jays are back in the series with a chance to take control in Game 5 on Wednesday.

The “Miracle on Ice” dynamic that's at play in the World Series

Clearly, there are obvious differences between the “Miracle on Ice” and the 2025 World Series. However, there is at least one aspect of it that is evident and that is the David vs. Goliah battle at work.

The Dodgers are Goliah and the Blue Jays are Goliah. Los Angeles are looking to repeat as World Series champions and Toronto is gunning for their first since 1993.

Obviously, the Dodgers are the favored and their experienced star laden lineup speaks for itself. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays feature a largely ragtag group of veterans and young guns looking to pull off their own miracle.