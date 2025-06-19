Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer is nearing a return to the mound. The injury journey for Scherzer began on March 29, when he exited his Blue Jays debut after just three innings against the Baltimore Orioles due to right thumb discomfort. On Wednesday, the veteran right-hander took a major step forward, delivering a dominant rehab outing for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Mad Max has it working for the @BuffaloBisons! Rehabbing @BlueJays hurler Max Scherzer K's the side and is up to five punchouts in two frames. pic.twitter.com/0YVIj9EJQA — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Scherzer struck out eight batters over 4⅓ scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit and two walks while throwing 75 pitches. His fastball averaged 92.5 mph and touched 94.2 mph. This performance marked his second minor league rehab start. First, he tossed 4⅓ innings on June 8, allowing two runs and striking out four. However, Wednesday’s game showed improved command and velocity.

Following his early exit, Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injury list with right thumb inflammation. As the discomfort persisted, he received a second cortisone injection on April 19. Eventually, the Blue Jays transferred him to the 60-day injury list on May 5, retroactive to March 30, to allow more time for recovery.

Now, Scherzer appears to be turning the corner. Blue Jays manager John Schneider called Wednesday’s Triple-A game the “second-most watched” of the year, underscoring its importance. Even so, Schneider stressed that the most important factor is how Scherzer feels the following day. So far, the outlook is encouraging. Blue Jays Scherzer not only reached his pitch count target but also dominated a strong opposing lineup. He’s currently slated for one final rehab start next Tuesday in Cleveland. If all goes well, he could rejoin the major league rotation on regular rest shortly after.

Naturally, caution remains. Scherzer has repeatedly stated he won’t celebrate until he’s back on a big-league mound and feels fully recovered afterward. His thumb is still a concern, and the Blue Jays will continue to monitor it closely.

Still, optimism keeps growing. Max Scherzer nears the end of a long recovery, and a healthy return would give the Blue Jays' rotation a major lift after weeks of carrying the load. With Scherzer on the verge of coming back, the Blue Jays aim to surge in the second half. If he stays healthy, their pitching staff could rank among the league’s most dangerous.