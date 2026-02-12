Jose Berrios publicly apologized Thursday morning at the Toronto Blue Jays’ player development complex in Dunedin, Florida, addressing his absence during the 2025 World Series and accepting responsibility for the fallout that followed.

The veteran right-hander admitted that leaving the team mid-series to continue rehabbing elbow inflammation created confusion and strained trust inside the clubhouse. He said he believed returning to Puerto Rico was the best decision for his long-term health, but he now understands how the move was perceived during the Blue Jays’ championship run. Berrios acknowledged the need for improved communication and stated he should have maintained a closer relationship with the team during this crucial period.

Sportsnet 590 The FAN's Daniele Franceschi shared a clip to X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing Berrios speaking honestly about the controversy during spring training.

“Just made one bad decision to go back home, to keep working on my rehab… I apologize. Maybe I made (that) bad decision to go back to my home.”

Late in the 2025 season, inconsistent results and lingering elbow issues led to a bullpen assignment. Blue Jays manager John Schneider ultimately left him off the World Series roster, opting for younger arms, including Trey Yesavage, as the club prioritized healthy and in-form options. Toronto advanced to the Fall Classic but fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games, a heartbreaking series defined by tight margins and missed opportunities.

The apology marks the first time he has directly addressed his World Series absence. He stressed that his intent was never to abandon teammates but to focus on recovery so he could return at full strength. Teammates have since indicated they are ready to move forward, emphasizing preparation for the upcoming season.

As the Blue Jays prepare for the 2026 season, the rotation outlook once again places significant weight on the 31-year-old. With injuries reshaping expectations, Toronto is counting on him to provide stability and veteran leadership. The organization hopes accountability and renewed focus will allow both the pitcher and the club to move past a turbulent chapter and concentrate on another postseason run.