Will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays agree to a contract extension? Rumors have swirled about Guerrero possibly leaving in free agency next year, but Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro isn't ready to give up on a potential Guerrero contract extension, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

“I think we're going to sign him,” Shapiro said. “I think we're going to extend him. The reason I feel that way is because we have such a clear alignment on the desired outcome.”

The Blue Jays-Guerrero contract situation has uncertainty at the moment. Still, a deal could come to fruition. The 26-year-old is entering a contract year, however. As a result, signing Guerrero to an extension before the season begins would be important. Otherwise, there is a chance that Guerrero will enter free agency and the Blue Jays would have to compete with other teams in order to re-sign him.

Shapiro also addressed the Blue Jays' future amid a potential Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension, via Matheson as well.

“There are players who have magnetic personalities, like Vlad, who amplify winning and can really help, but fans don't come to see great players on losing teams,” Shapiro said. “We need to win to have fans come in the largest number possible. Vlad is a part of helping us win and he's a player that has a chance to be a very special player for a generation of Blue Jays fans.

“There just aren't many players anymore who are signed, developed, born in the country (of Canada) and play their whole career in one place, in one uniform. I call those guys legacy players… Those are players that for me, defined what it meant to be a baseball fan. That's the fabric of why I'm in the game today. This is a guy who has the chance to do that here.”

Shapiro would like to see Guerrero spend his entire career in Toronto with the Blue Jays. Only time will tell if something like that will come to fruition, but the Blue Jays clearly still have hope of agreeing to a contract extension with the star infielder.